What a day that must have been for the pupils of Sandhill View.

The 4th Field Regiment brightened up a cold winter’s morning when they brought a team - and plenty of equipment - to the Grindon Lane school.

Scout cars and light guns

Here are three photos from the Echo archives showing the students learning more about the regiment and their role.

Gunner Colin Ferguson explained the sights on a 105mm light gun.

Gunner Colin Ferguson explains the sights on a 105mm light gun. | se

Tell us if you are in the picture

Getting the lowdown on driving a Ferret Scout car from Gunner Alan Besford, of Doxford Park, is Edwin Bevan, 15.

And perhaps you could tell us who the students were in this picture from the visit in 1987.

Share your own memories of the day by emailing [email protected]