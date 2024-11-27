A focus on the Field Regiment: When the Army came to Sandhill View School
The 4th Field Regiment brightened up a cold winter’s morning when they brought a team - and plenty of equipment - to the Grindon Lane school.
Scout cars and light guns
Here are three photos from the Echo archives showing the students learning more about the regiment and their role.
Gunner Colin Ferguson explained the sights on a 105mm light gun.
Tell us if you are in the picture
Getting the lowdown on driving a Ferret Scout car from Gunner Alan Besford, of Doxford Park, is Edwin Bevan, 15.
And perhaps you could tell us who the students were in this picture from the visit in 1987.
Share your own memories of the day by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.