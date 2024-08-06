11 pictures paying tribute to player, coach and Sunderland legend George Herd - gallery

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 11:51 BST

Wearside favourite George Herd is remembered as a legend at SAFC.

The stylish inside forward impressed the Roker Park crowds as a player from 1961 to 1970, and returned later as a coach.

The former Sunderland player and Newcastle United coach sadly passed away this week We remember him in our Echo archive tribute to the player, coach, and legend.

Paying tribute to George Herd who made 278 appearances for Sunderland.

1. A tribute to a legend

Paying tribute to George Herd who made 278 appearances for Sunderland. | se

An undated Echo photo of George on the attack against Derby.

2. Leading the line

An undated Echo photo of George on the attack against Derby. | se

Enjoying a kickabout with two young fans.

3. Skills in a street game

Enjoying a kickabout with two young fans. | se

George gets a header in against Liverpool in April 1961.

4. Powerful in the box

George gets a header in against Liverpool in April 1961. | se

