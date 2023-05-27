Nine pictures capturing memories from Sunderland's popular Rosedene pub
Re-live these Echo archive scenes from a popular Sunderland pub
Let's raise a toast to the Rosedene with a look back at 9 great photos from its past.
The Sunderland Echo archives came up with these lovely images from ale testing in 2005, an Italian night in 2006, and a limo visit in 2008.
We've got shipyard managers having a reunion at the pub in 2005 and the Rosedene's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2014.
Enjoy our latest retro tribute to a Sunderland pub and why not have a look at one of these previous pub highlights.
