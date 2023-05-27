News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Nine pictures capturing memories from Sunderland's popular Rosedene pub

Re-live these Echo archive scenes from a popular Sunderland pub

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th May 2023, 11:36 BST

Let's raise a toast to the Rosedene with a look back at 9 great photos from its past.

The Sunderland Echo archives came up with these lovely images from ale testing in 2005, an Italian night in 2006, and a limo visit in 2008.

We've got shipyard managers having a reunion at the pub in 2005 and the Rosedene's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2014.

Enjoy our latest retro tribute to a Sunderland pub and why not have a look at one of these previous pub highlights.

9 Rosedene scenes which might bring back happy memories.

1. 9 Rosedene scenes which might bring back happy memories.

9 Rosedene scenes which might bring back happy memories.

Photo Sales
Assistant manager Craig Henderson at The Rosedene, in 2011.

2. Assistant manager Craig Henderson at The Rosedene, in 2011.

Assistant manager Craig Henderson at The Rosedene, in 2011.

Photo Sales
John and Anita Dodsworth raising a glass to toast the 50th anniversary of the popular Ashbrooke pub in 2014.

3. John and Anita Dodsworth raising a glass to toast the 50th anniversary of the popular Ashbrooke pub in 2014.

John and Anita Dodsworth raising a glass to toast the 50th anniversary of the popular Ashbrooke pub in 2014.

Photo Sales
Pete Watson shared a laugh with the driver of a limo outside the pub after finding out he was a Newcastle fan.

4. Pete Watson shared a laugh with the driver of a limo outside the pub after finding out he was a Newcastle fan.

Pete Watson shared a laugh with the driver of a limo outside the pub after finding out he was a Newcastle fan.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PubsSunderlandNostalgiaMemories