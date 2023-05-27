Let's raise a toast to the Rosedene with a look back at 9 great photos from its past.

The Sunderland Echo archives came up with these lovely images from ale testing in 2005, an Italian night in 2006, and a limo visit in 2008.

We've got shipyard managers having a reunion at the pub in 2005 and the Rosedene's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2014.

Enjoy our latest retro tribute to a Sunderland pub and why not have a look at one of these previous pub highlights.

9 Rosedene scenes which might bring back happy memories.

Assistant manager Craig Henderson at The Rosedene, in 2011.

John and Anita Dodsworth raising a glass to toast the 50th anniversary of the popular Ashbrooke pub in 2014.

Pete Watson shared a laugh with the driver of a limo outside the pub after finding out he was a Newcastle fan.

