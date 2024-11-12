We will remember them: Sunderland's tribute to its Forces heroes recalled in 11 retro Remembrance Day photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST

The days are counting down to Remembrance Sunday - when scenes such as these will be witnessed in Sunderland once more.

Our city has always made sure it pays tribute to its heroes and it will be no different this year.

Here are some Echo reminders of the parades and some of the most poignant moments from 2011 to 2014, as well as our video reminder of last year’s service.

To find out more about this year’s ceremony, visit here.

Scenes from Sunderland's Remembrance Day services between 2011 and 2014.

1. Never forgotten

Scenes from Sunderland's Remembrance Day services between 2011 and 2014.

The crowds show their appreciation for the Armed Forces at the 2011 parade.

2. An appreciative crowd

The crowds show their appreciation for the Armed Forces at the 2011 parade.

Members of the Brothers in Arms group laying wreaths at the Remembrance Wall, during the 2012 Sunderland Remembrance Day Service and Parade.

3. Laying the wreaths

Members of the Brothers in Arms group laying wreaths at the Remembrance Wall, during the 2012 Sunderland Remembrance Day Service and Parade.

A line-up of veterans looking resplendent at the 2012 Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

4. Back to 2012

A line-up of veterans looking resplendent at the 2012 Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

