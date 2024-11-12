Our city has always made sure it pays tribute to its heroes and it will be no different this year.
Here are some Echo reminders of the parades and some of the most poignant moments from 2011 to 2014, as well as our video reminder of last year’s service.
To find out more about this year’s ceremony, visit here.
1. Never forgotten
Scenes from Sunderland's Remembrance Day services between 2011 and 2014. | se
2. An appreciative crowd
The crowds show their appreciation for the Armed Forces at the 2011 parade. | se
3. Laying the wreaths
Members of the Brothers in Arms group laying wreaths at the Remembrance Wall, during the 2012 Sunderland Remembrance Day Service and Parade. | se
4. Back to 2012
A line-up of veterans looking resplendent at the 2012 Remembrance Sunday ceremony. | se
