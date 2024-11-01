Final preparations are under way to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday, with everyone welcome to attend.

Veterans, serving members of the Armed Forces, and other organisations in the city will take part in the commemorations on Sunday, November 10.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall will officiate proceedings for the annual Remembrance Parade and Service at the War Memorial in Burdon Road.

The parade will set off from the top of Burdon Road at 10.35am, accompanied by Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.

The 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, Household Mounted Cavalry and The Rifles are among the regiments taking part.

As in previous years, 4th Regiment will also be providing two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park to signal the start of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

This will be followed by the annual wreath laying around the war memorial and on the memorial wall.

The wall was built with funds raised by the charity Brothers in Arms to provide a permanent tribute to those who have lost their lives in active service since the end of World War Two.

The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of His Majesty's Forces.

The salute will be taken by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Wing Commander Dave Harris, DL, Major Ross Towes, Battery Commander 88 (Arracan) Battery, 4th Regiment Royal Artillery and the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Allison Chisnall from the saluting dais on Borough Road.

The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Allison Chisnall, said: "Remembrance Sunday has always been an important opportunity for the whole city to come together to pay tribute to all those who fought in conflicts past and present and those who gave up their lives for their country.

"It's always really moving to see so many people coming together in person to pay tribute to all those involved in past conflicts, as well as honouring the servicemen and women of today and letting them know how much we value what they do and appreciate the sacrifices they make on our behalf.

“I would also encourage people to think about going to one of the many local Remembrance Services and Parades in communities across our city."

Information for those wishing to attend

Those attending the service at the war memorial in Burdon Road are advised to dress for the weather, and to be in place by 10.15 am.

Parking is available within the city centre, and people are reminded the former Civic Centre Car Park is no longer available as the site is being redeveloped.

For more information on parking, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks.

Two public viewing screens, one in Holmeside and the other in Burdon Road, will provide good views of both the service and the parade, the council said.

Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30 am.

Burdon Road and Park Road will both be closed from 9.00 am until approximately 2.00pm.

The service and parade will also be live-streamed on the Sunderland, UK Facebook page for those who prefer to watch it from home.

Other services

Remembrance Services are also being held in Easington Lane, Fencehouses, Houghton, Ryhope, Silksworth, South Hylton, Fatfield in Washington and Washington Village.

November 11

Armistice Day is also being commemorated in Sunderland with a two-minute silence at 11am on Monday 11 November to mark the Armistice that ended the First World War. The start of the silence will be signalled by maroons fired from Mowbray Park.

City landmarks including Northern Spire Bridge, Penshaw Monument, Hylton Castle, Fulwell Mill, the White Lighthouse at Seaburn, Keel Square and High Street West, will be lit red in the evening from Remembrance Sunday on 10 November until and including the evening of Armistice Day on Monday 11 November