We found these nine photos of Prospect Row in our archives and we just had to share them with you.
They go all the way back to 1954 as well as more recently when a brilliant Prospect Row boxer took a national title in 2010.
We've got parades and the day when a new school began to take shape.
Have a browse through our gallery to find out more.
1. Spotlight on Prospect Row
Nine views of the East End street going right back to 1954.
2. In the East End
A look at Prospect Row and the East End in this Echo archive photo from September 1954.
3. A big day in 1971
The Bishop of Durham Dr Ian Ramsey visited Sunderland in June 1971.
He was there to conduct a service and lay the foundation stone of the St John's Church of England Primary School, which was being built in Prospect Row. Tell us if you were there.
4. They were there
Some of the children who watched the service and laying of the foundation stone of the St John's Church of England Primary School in June 1971.