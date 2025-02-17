Posting a 1984 memory of these Sunderland stamp collectors

They had only been formed for a year but these Sunderland stamp enthusiasts were posting their intention to be the best.

It was 40 years ago when the junior section of the Sunderland Philatelic Society scooped a top award.

The young stamp collectors pictured collecting their awards after a great year of success. | se

It happened in a national young stamp collectors competition in 1984.

David’s imaginary zoo

David Underwood, 9, won his age group for his collection which guided judges around his imaginary zoo.

The Seaburn Dene Junior School pupil took up collecting when the junior section of the stamp club was formed in 1983.

His classmate Andrew Johnson, also aged 9, was awarded a certificate of participation for his collection of Danish stamps.

The 1984 Sunderland Echo story on the young stamp enthusiasts who did Wearside proud. | se

Another winner was Monkwearmouth School pupil Mark Stenton, 13, whose topic was the World Cup up to 1984.

Sheila was a diploma hero

Philip Blakey, 19, from Fulwell, took bronze in the 18 to 21 age group and Sunderland’s youngest entry Sheila Basu, 8, gained a diploma of merit for work on a collection of Indian states and India stamps during the reign of Queen Victoria.

A second diploma of merit went to Gary Eaton,12, of Fulwell, who told the story of a journey from Manchester to Newcastle using stamps to depict different forms of transport through the ages.

They received their prizes at Sunderland post office from acting assistant postmaster John Robertson.

We want to know if you remember the young award winners and their moment in the spotlight.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.