Join us as we head back in time for photos from Philadelphia.
We have nine of them spanning almost 50 years of its history, including the Philli Workshops football squad of 1977 and the 2014 cricket team.
Have a look at the Philadelphia Ladies Club celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2008.
There's plenty more besides. To view it all, browse through this gallery from the Echo archives.
1. A retro gallery
9 photos from Philadelphia but we want to know how many faces you recognise.
2. A big day for Stephen
Stephen Atkinson had a memory to last a lifetime when he had his photo taken next to the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive on the Philadelphia branch line in 1977.
3. A team photo
Here's the Philli Workshops football team from 1977.
4. Retro in a Reliant
Reliant Robin driver Trevor Lewin, from Philadelphia, was one of a group driving their three-wheelers from Land's End to John O'Groats in 1998.
He was sent on his way by s is sent on his way by Newbottle sub postmistress Jean Metcalfe.