His favourite saying was ‘where’s Elvis’

“Who’s a pretty boy then?” - meet Nelson, the one-eyed parrot who could not stop talking.

The New Herrington bird first made the Echo headlines in 1985 and we couldn’t resist another look.

Chatty Nelson was a championship contender

Nelson the Wearside parrot. | se

Back then, we told how Nelson had joined the Barker family and he could just about manage to squawk “Hello” when he first arrived.

But that all changed. By 1985, he could say so much, he was entered into a national talking championship.

Mrs June Barker said: “He just talks non-stop. Sometimes he goes on so much we have to put him in the passageway so we can watch the telly in peace.”

Nelson could hold a proper conversation

“He’s always talking to visitors and can hold a proper conversation with them.

His favourite saying at the moment is, Where’s Elvis?’ That’s a cockatiel we had which died a week ago.

Nelson the one eyed parrot with his owner, John Barker of New Herrington | se

“If we’ve been out during the day, we just can’t shut him up when we come in.

He loves attention, but sometimes it gets ridiculous.”

The 18-month-old orange-winged Amazon got a chance to put his love of chatter to the test.

Pinker’s perils in the headlines

He went to Birmingham with the family for the National Cage and Aviary Bird Exhibition - in the talking section.

Can anyone remember how he did? If you need more of a reminder of life on Wearside in 1985, have a look at this.

A tabby who fancied a night on the tiles was finally rescued by the RSPCA.

Pinker was reunited with her owner, 12-year-old Louise Dearden of Chatsworth Street, Sunderland, after being perched on top of a lamp-post for 24 hours in Mount Road, High Barnes.

Pinker is reunited with owner Louise Dearden in 1985. | se

Louise had almost given up hope of seeing her again. It remained a mystery how the cat got up the 25ft concrete post.

Pinker in peril in 1985. | se

A day with Daisy

A cow called Daisy was also making the news in 1985.

But this was a cow with a difference. Butcher Bill Barras was celebrating his 40th birthday that year.

As a complete surprise, his wife organised a visit from the panto cow to Bill’s butcher shop in Sunningdale Road, Springwell.

Daisy was the creation of Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn.