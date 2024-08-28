The Paralympians who have done Sunderland and East Durham proud

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:46 BST

The Paris Paralympic Games are here.

And that means more moments of glory for Team GB competitors, just like these stars from Wearside in years gone by. Have a look at this selection of Echo archive photos of Sunderland stars who took on the world between 2000 and 2012.

A small selection of the many Wearside Paralympians who have done the area proud.

1. Let's hear it for these Sunderland stars

Former miner Alan Curry was on the way to qualifying for the Paralympic Games in 2000 when this photo was taken. He is pictured with his trainers Terry Foster, left, and Paul Vincent in 1996.

2. Powering his way to the top

Track star Hazel Robson had every reason to celebrate after taking gold in 2000, two silvers in 2004 and a bronze medal in 2008.

3. Success for Hazel

Paralympic sailor John Robinson was the special guest at a Sunderland College Awards evening at the Stadium of Light in 2012.

4. John takes the spotlight

