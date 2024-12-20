The owl that held up Santa Claus in Sunderland
But an owl almost spoiled the day for Santa Claus in Sunderland.
A stir in South Bents
It happened back in 1997 when a feathered friend caused a stir after he paused for a rest on a house in South Bents.
The McGill family was amazed to see a long eared owl perched on their chimney pot.
It was a fantastic sight but a problematic one considering the day he landed on.
Fingers crossed at Christmas
The McGills had their fingers crossed that the owl would be refreshed and move on before Santa made his big arrival.
Here are the family members, from left: Chloe, 7; John 11; Sarah, 13; and Charlotte, 7; with Lauren Binks.
Tell us about the nostalgia you want to see in the Sunderland Echo.
Email [email protected] to share your stories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.