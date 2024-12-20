There’s only room for one on the chimney when Christmas comes.

But an owl almost spoiled the day for Santa Claus in Sunderland.

The long eared owl which perched itself on top of a Sunderland chimney in 1997. | se

A stir in South Bents

It happened back in 1997 when a feathered friend caused a stir after he paused for a rest on a house in South Bents.

The McGill family was amazed to see a long eared owl perched on their chimney pot.

It was a fantastic sight but a problematic one considering the day he landed on.

Fingers crossed at Christmas

The McGills had their fingers crossed that the owl would be refreshed and move on before Santa made his big arrival.

The McGill family which had their fingers crossed for a Christmas Eve visitor in 1997. | se

Here are the family members, from left: Chloe, 7; John 11; Sarah, 13; and Charlotte, 7; with Lauren Binks.

