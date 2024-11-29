Watch as Sunderland academy is turned into an Elf School with a visit from Santa himself
After seeing Santa arrive in a Porsche, children got the chance to meet him in person to pass on their Christmas lists as well as the chance to make Christmas cards, decorations, advent calendars and marsh mallow snowmen.
The ‘elves’ also enjoyed a hot chocolate with cream in the school’s secret garden.
The school decided to convert into an Elf School for one day each year to give pupils a real festive experience after the emotional impact of the Covid pandemic.
Head elf - AKA headteacher Lesley Cassidy - said: “We came up with the idea when the children returned after the Covid pandemic as it had been such a difficult time for them.
“Since then it has gone from strength to strength and Elf School is our favourite day in the Plains Farm calendar.
“Every member of staff dresses up as an elf and the children take part in some lovely Christmas activities.”
With the cost of paying to visit Santa often prohibitive for many families, the day also provides a chance for all the school’s children, as well as those in the local community, to visit St Nick to get in their wish lists and receive a gift.
Mrs Cassidy added: “Mr and Mrs Claus also pay us a visit. It can be expensive to take your children to see Santa and this enables all children to get the chance.
“It’s the second year we have also invited children from the local play group to come along.
“It really helps parents who maybe can’t afford to take their children to see Santa.
“The children absolutely love it.”
Two little elves who were getting into the Christmas spirit were Year 6 pupils Dotty Chapman and Maghnia Hartwell.
Dotty, 11, said: “I really like going to see Santa and getting to see everyone in their elf costumes. It just feels so Christmassy.”
Maghnia, 10, added: “I’m so excited it’s Elf School today. I loved meeting Santa and Mrs Claus and dressing up as an elf.”
