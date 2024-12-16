This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

New holiday treat at TGI Fridays ties in with Netflix’s new That Christmas movie by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis

Keeping the kids entertained over Christmas holidays is no easy feat but a new treat from TGI Fridays has been launched that may do just that. It even links in with Netflix’s new festive family movie That Christmas by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis.

After children have watched the new film featuring a host of British talent and a song by Ed Sheeran, they may want to see more. Now there’s the chance for parents to carry on the fun with an exclusive reindeer-shaped shake at American diner restaurants TGI Fridays.

TGI Fridays has launched Dasher’s Merry Shake, which is a festive milkshake based on one of Santa’s reindeer that features in the film. The treat is even made to look like Dasher’s face.

Kids can tuck into the shake made up of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce and finish off with a cherry to resemble Dasher’s nose and chocolate flakes for his eyes. There’s more on this and TGI Fridays’ festive food here.

It’s part of TGI Friday’s Christmas Menu, which costs £21.95 for adults for two courses. There are new dishes to suit all the family from Merry Cheese Christmas, which is cheesy mozzarella ring doughnuts, to Santa’s Smashed Burgers - a towering cheeseburger with a difference.

TGI Fridays linked up with the makers of That Christmas for the festive season. They even sent a lucky family who were Stripes Rewards members to London to mark the release of the film in December.

That Christmas is an animated family movie based on a trilogy of charming Christmas books written by Notting Hill and Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis. It’s a heartfelt film, similar to his other classic films.

This time it’s about both love and loneliness after Santa Claus makes a big mistake. Both the special Dasher’s Merry Shake and That Christmas are now available.