The day the Queen Mother brought out the crowds in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
People’s favourite The Queen Mother brought crowds, smiles and great weather when she came to Sunderland 60 years ago.

From Monkwearmouth Station to the Red Cross headquarters, she took it all in during a whistlestop day in June 1964.

Were you one of the young lads who got to meet her in the Central Library, pictured here in an Echo archive photo.

Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library.Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library.
Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library. | se

Delighted to meet you

It was a day to cherish. Our photos show;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Queen Mother arriving at Monkwearmouth Station, with Sunderland's Mayor Alderman R Wilkinson and Chief Constable Tait there to meet her.

An official greeting at Monkwearmouth Station in 1964.An official greeting at Monkwearmouth Station in 1964.
An official greeting at Monkwearmouth Station in 1964. | se

On to the Central Library where officials showed her round the junior section.

A guard of honour of nurses and cadets was formed as the Queen Mother left the Red Cross headquarters in Sunderland.

The guard of honour for the Queen Mother as she leaves the Red Cross headquarters in Sunderland.The guard of honour for the Queen Mother as she leaves the Red Cross headquarters in Sunderland.
The guard of honour for the Queen Mother as she leaves the Red Cross headquarters in Sunderland. | se

Lining up for a parade

She inspected the smart youngsters on parade at the YMCA.

What a day for everyone who was there and we want to know if you were among them.

Did you get to speak to her and what did you talk about?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.