The day the Queen Mother brought out the crowds in Sunderland
From Monkwearmouth Station to the Red Cross headquarters, she took it all in during a whistlestop day in June 1964.
Were you one of the young lads who got to meet her in the Central Library, pictured here in an Echo archive photo.
Delighted to meet you
It was a day to cherish. Our photos show;
The Queen Mother arriving at Monkwearmouth Station, with Sunderland's Mayor Alderman R Wilkinson and Chief Constable Tait there to meet her.
On to the Central Library where officials showed her round the junior section.
A guard of honour of nurses and cadets was formed as the Queen Mother left the Red Cross headquarters in Sunderland.
Lining up for a parade
She inspected the smart youngsters on parade at the YMCA.
What a day for everyone who was there and we want to know if you were among them.
Did you get to speak to her and what did you talk about?
