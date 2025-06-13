Relive a day in the old streets of Monkwearmouth. Here's how you can do it

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST

The streets, shops and characters of old Sunderland will be recalled once more in an event which is coming soon.

Get along to Bethany Hall in Bede Tower for a chance to look back at life in Old Monkwearmouth.

Packed with scenes of Old Monkwearmouth

It will be remembered in a talk to be given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society on Thursday, June 19.

Church Street North as it looked in 1959. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.placeholder image
Church Street North as it looked in 1959. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Society secretary Philip Curtis will give the fully illustrated talk which will be packed with scenes of old streets, shops, schools, churches, and industry.

Philip said it would also look at ‘businesses, pubs and the people and characters of old Monkwearmouth.’

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding the latest instalment in its season of illustrated talks.placeholder image
Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding the latest instalment in its season of illustrated talks. | other 3rd party

These photo given an indication of the fascinating event to come and people should get along to the Ryhope Road venue for 7.30pm which is when the talk starts.

A view of Dock Street in Sunderland in another photo from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.placeholder image
A view of Dock Street in Sunderland in another photo from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

‘It should be an enjoyable and fascinating evening’

Doors open at 6.40pm and there is disabled access. Philip added: “ The talk is well illustrated and its title is Remembering Old Monkwearmouth.

Take in a view of Back Stables in Monkwearmouth.placeholder image
Take in a view of Back Stables in Monkwearmouth. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

“All are welcome so do come along and support the society. It should be an enjoyable and fascinating evening.”

Admission is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to become a member, email [email protected]

