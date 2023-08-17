News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Nine sweet Sunderland scenes to celebrate Cupcake Day

Memories, Echo photos, cupcakes: It's a perfect retro recipe

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

We're putting the icing on our retro coverage.

Here are nine Echo archive photos with one thing in common. Cupcakes.

After all, Cupcake Day is on August 17 and what better way to celebrate than by tucking into some memories.

We've got Echo cupcake-themed scenes from Farringdon Jubilee Centre and Willow Field Primary School in 2011, Sunderland Food Fest at the SoL in 2016, and a day of action at the Beacon of Light in 2020.

Anyone getting peckish?

Tuck in. It's time for you to get a flavour of the past.

1. A recipe for memories

Tuck in. It's time for you to get a flavour of the past.

Photo Sales
Sue Adshead takes a bite from one of the 400 cupcakes made at Southwick Primary School. It was all part of a birthday celebration for the school.

2. Bitesize in 2010

Sue Adshead takes a bite from one of the 400 cupcakes made at Southwick Primary School. It was all part of a birthday celebration for the school.

Photo Sales
Sunderland's Beehive Bakery owner Stacie Stewart samples her own cupcakes.

3. Stacie takes a bite in 2011

Sunderland's Beehive Bakery owner Stacie Stewart samples her own cupcakes.

Photo Sales
Eve Dorgan had great fun among the colourful cup cakes at the Royal wedding celebration at Farringdon Jubilee centre in 2011.

4. Celebrating in Farringdon

Eve Dorgan had great fun among the colourful cup cakes at the Royal wedding celebration at Farringdon Jubilee centre in 2011.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFoodNostalgia