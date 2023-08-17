Nine sweet Sunderland scenes to celebrate Cupcake Day

We're putting the icing on our retro coverage.

Here are nine Echo archive photos with one thing in common. Cupcakes.

After all, Cupcake Day is on August 17 and what better way to celebrate than by tucking into some memories.

We've got Echo cupcake-themed scenes from Farringdon Jubilee Centre and Willow Field Primary School in 2011, Sunderland Food Fest at the SoL in 2016, and a day of action at the Beacon of Light in 2020.

Anyone getting peckish?

1 . A recipe for memories Tuck in. It's time for you to get a flavour of the past. Photo Sales

2 . Bitesize in 2010 Sue Adshead takes a bite from one of the 400 cupcakes made at Southwick Primary School. It was all part of a birthday celebration for the school. Photo Sales

3 . Stacie takes a bite in 2011 Sunderland's Beehive Bakery owner Stacie Stewart samples her own cupcakes. Photo Sales

4 . Celebrating in Farringdon Eve Dorgan had great fun among the colourful cup cakes at the Royal wedding celebration at Farringdon Jubilee centre in 2011. Photo Sales