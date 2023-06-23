Get your teeth into these nine memories of the 2019 Sunderland Food Festival
Can we tempt you with an appetiser for this weekend's Sunderland Food Festival.
As reported in the Echo, the festival returns to Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square from June 23-25.
As well a host of food, there’s plenty of entertainment on the menu with activities for children and live music.
But why wait until then to enjoy a taste of the event - when you can look back on the fun you had at the 2019 festival.
Celebrity chefs, stalls galore, tasty meals and you in the picture. Sounds like the perfect recipe.