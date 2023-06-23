News you can trust since 1873
Get your teeth into these nine memories of the 2019 Sunderland Food Festival

On the menu: 9 retro photos from Sunderland Food Festival including TV chefs you'll recognise

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

Can we tempt you with an appetiser for this weekend's Sunderland Food Festival.

As reported in the Echo, the festival returns to Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square from June 23-25.

As well a host of food, there’s plenty of entertainment on the menu with activities for children and live music.

But why wait until then to enjoy a taste of the event - when you can look back on the fun you had at the 2019 festival.

Celebrity chefs, stalls galore, tasty meals and you in the picture. Sounds like the perfect recipe.

Food festival scenes to take you back to 2019.

Food festival scenes to take you back to 2019.

These fans got to meet celebrity chef Jean Christophe Novelli at Sunderland's Food Festival.

These fans got to meet celebrity chef Jean Christophe Novelli at Sunderland's Food Festival.

Plenty of visitors to the food festival 4 years ago.

Plenty of visitors to the food festival 4 years ago.

Julie Southern with some tasty flavours of cupcakes at the 2019 festival.

Julie Southern with some tasty flavours of cupcakes at the 2019 festival.

