As part of the Foundation of Light's summer holiday programme, Corry joined the children on Monday (July 24) for a day of arts, crafts, multi-sports and football fun.

Activities included making bracelets, playing table tennis and a football tournament.

Corry, who is recovering from knee surgery ahead of the start of the season, said: “It was a great afternoon. There was plenty for the kids to do and I loved having the chance to get involved with the activities.

"I had a go on the table tennis with a couple of the kids and a few of them showed me how to make bracelets. Then it was out onto the 3G pitches, to take in the action. “The Foundation go all out for kids during the school holidays. They do a great job and as players we’re really proud of the work they do and the Beacon of Light is an amazing facility.”

Corry Evans joined children for a fun filled day at the Beacon of Light.

Corry was joined by SAFC Women’s stars Mary McAteer and Liz Ajupi.

Mary said: "“I’ve loved the chance to join in and I was just as competitive as the kids when it came to the sports. The badminton and basketball was great.

“The activities cater for all ages and abilities, but the Future Lionesses Days really stood out to me, giving girls the chance to watch the Women’s World Cup games on the big screen and then have a kick about on the pitches.”

Corry Evans making bracelets with five year old Louis.

Other activities on offer over the summer holidays include making and trying different foods from across the globe in the Tastes of the World initiative and a FIFA 23 tournament.

On Thursday August 17, there will also be a free Family Fun Day with a wide range of activities including soft play, football challenges and face-painting.

Liz Ajupi and Mary McAteer join in with craft making.