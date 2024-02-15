Rare cine footage calls for Sunderland people to protect their countryside
and live on Freeview channel 276
One hundred years of nature on film is being celebrated with a new cine production which is coming to Sunderland.
The ode to the British countryside has been prepared by the North East Film Archive.
NEFA has also issued a call for the British public to protect it.
100 years of home movies in one video
To back up that plea, it has compiled more than 100 years of home movies, local news and documentary footage from Yorkshire and the North East of England.
The 16-minute film covers from the 1920s to the 2020s.
Special screenings are planned in Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Billingham in the North East.
Nature Matters was jointly funded by research grants from York St John University and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
'A powerful reminder of the profound beauty of nature'
Dr Jenny Hall, Senior Lecturer: Tourism & Events, York St John University said: "We are thrilled to share 'Nature Matters' with audiences worldwide. Via the universal language of film, it invites you to rekindle your love for the wonder and beauty of the world around us.
"At a time when our natural world faces unprecedented challenges, this film serves as a powerful reminder of the profound beauty and intrinsic value of nature."
Nature Matters Curator Alexandra Haley said: “The power of archive footage is that it can transport us back in time, to see our environment through youthful eyes, reminded us of our strong bond and love of nature and why it’s so important to look after it.”
To find out more, and to book the short film for a screening in your community, visit https://www.yfanefa.com/host_a_nature_matters_short_film_screening