Margaret Dryburgh: The Sunderland heroine who died in a prisoner of war camp

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st May 2025, 15:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sunderland heroine who was held in a prisoner of war camp is remembered as the 80th anniversary of her passing approaches.

Margaret Dryburgh was interned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in World War II.

She died of dysentery in 1945

She died of dysentery in 1945 just weeks before the conflict was over but her legacy is still being felt round the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Margaret Dryburgh.Margaret Dryburgh.
Margaret Dryburgh. | other 3rd party

She and fellow prisoner Shelagh Brown spent their time in the camps throughout the island of Sumatra creating an orchestra.

And the song Margaret composed 80 years ago, called ‘The Captives Hymn’, gained international fame.

It continues to be sung all over the world.

St George's Church where there is a memorial to Margaret Dryburgh.St George's Church where there is a memorial to Margaret Dryburgh.
St George's Church where there is a memorial to Margaret Dryburgh.

The missionary who was determined to make a difference

Margaret, from Sunderland, was a missionary and teacher, and Shelagh was a secretary at the Singapore Naval Base.

Thousands of women and children were among those who struggled to leave Singapore just before it fell to the Japanese in February 1942.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many drowned as ships were bombed and sunk but those who survived the onslaught ended up as prisoners.

That is when Margaret composed the Captives Hymn and it was first sung in July 1942 by her, Shelagh Brown and friend Dorothy MacLeod.

Related topics:SunderlandWorld War II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice