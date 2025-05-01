Margaret Dryburgh: The Sunderland heroine who died in a prisoner of war camp
Margaret Dryburgh was interned in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in World War II.
She died of dysentery in 1945 just weeks before the conflict was over but her legacy is still being felt round the world.
She and fellow prisoner Shelagh Brown spent their time in the camps throughout the island of Sumatra creating an orchestra.
And the song Margaret composed 80 years ago, called ‘The Captives Hymn’, gained international fame.
It continues to be sung all over the world.
The missionary who was determined to make a difference
Margaret, from Sunderland, was a missionary and teacher, and Shelagh was a secretary at the Singapore Naval Base.
Thousands of women and children were among those who struggled to leave Singapore just before it fell to the Japanese in February 1942.
Many drowned as ships were bombed and sunk but those who survived the onslaught ended up as prisoners.
That is when Margaret composed the Captives Hymn and it was first sung in July 1942 by her, Shelagh Brown and friend Dorothy MacLeod.
