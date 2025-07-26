There’s something about the Lumley Castle dungeons that Wearside people love.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We know because groups of Wearsiders keep going into them for sponsored stayovers in the creepy rooms.

12 hours of hauntingly terrifying fundraising

Let’s have a look at some examples of the times you lived to tell the tale of your ghostly sleepover at the County Durham castle with a history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The romantic tale of Lord Byron, his Seaham wedding and a spiritual link

After their 12-hour ordeal in August 1981, Deidre Marshall, 15, her sister Dena Bartlett, 23, and friend Claire Stebbings, 18, agreed it was a haunting experience.

Deirdre Marshall, 15, Dena Bartlett (23) and Claire Stebbings (18) who spent the night in the Lumley Castle dungeons. | se

Home of the ill-fated Lily Lumley, the Lumley Castle cellars also house a life-like chained prisoner who cast a baleful eye on the girls.

Over to the Scouts

The trio raised £130 in sponsorship for the Charlie Bear Scanner Appeal.

Eleven years later, the Scouts were giving it a go.

The Scouts were pictured getting ready for their night in the haunted dungeon at Lumley Castle, in January 1992. | se

Mark and Anthony Waggot, Martin Bell, Leigh Derrick, Neil Teasdale, Anthony Hudson and Andrew Hetherington prepared for their night in the haunted dungeon at Lumley Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get in touch if you can tell us how they did in their charity effort.

Later that year, the staff of Seaton View nursing home took their turn.

The Seaton View team who braved the Lumley Castle dungeons in 1992. | se

Here are care assistant Catherine Loftus, assistant cook Stephen Lucas and administrator Sandie McKenna.

We would love to hear from them to share their memories of the scary experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The history of Lumley and its ghostly connections

Built in 1389, Lumley is reputed to be one of the most haunted castles in the UK.

Since the early 1970s, when the castle became a 4-star hotel, a handful of guests at Lumley Castle have reported to staff about their strange ghostly experiences whilst visiting.

A locally well-known story is about the ghost of Lily, who centuries ago was secretly married to Sir Ralph Lumley before he met his wife, Eleanor Neville.

Two priests apparently threw Lily down a well at the castle as punishment for her refusing to convert to the Catholic faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Ralph's return, the priests informed him that Lily had left to become a nun. Some people have said that the ghost of Lily floats up from the well and still haunts the castle to this day.

Tell us if you have spent a sponsored night in the Lumley Castle dungeons, or even met Lily.