The romantic - and tragic - tale of Lord Byron and his loving wife has caught our attention. See if you’ve heard this ghostly story ...

It was 210 years ago when the famous poet, known for Don Juan and other works, married Anne Isabella Milbanke.

Married in the upper room

The wedding in 1815 happened in the upper room at Seaham Hall, pictured here in 1961.

Seaham Hall, pictured here in June 1961, was enlarged with side wings by the Third Marquess of Londonderry. In the centre is a double bay window. It was in the upper room that the poet Lord Byron was married to Anne Isabella Milbanke on January 2, 1815. | Sunderland Echo Archive

This front view of grand venue, which was enlarged with side wings by Charles Vane, the Third Marquess of Londonderry, shows a double bay window in the centre. But Anne Milbanke’s story does not end there.

The spirit in the storm

If you are out walking during a storm, keep a look out for something a little different from rain, wind and snow.

Seaham pier, pictured during storms in November 2008. | Sunderland Echo

Watch out for a ghostly appearance from a clifftop spirit who only comes out during stormy weather. We tracked down this hauntingly intriguing tale from the fantastic Paranormal Database, which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.

Many more fascinating tales

The report says: “During stormy nights, a grey lady is reputed to walk along the cliff tops, pausing close to Seaham Hall. She has been named as Byron's former wife.’

Wearside locations which have been included in the online Paranormal Database. | Google Maps/Other 3rd Party/Sunderland Echo

The sighting of Anne Isabella Milbanke is the latest example of the fascinating tales we have shared from the database.

