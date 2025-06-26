The romantic tale of Lord Byron, his Seaham wedding and a spiritual link
It was 210 years ago when the famous poet, known for Don Juan and other works, married Anne Isabella Milbanke.
Married in the upper room
The wedding in 1815 happened in the upper room at Seaham Hall, pictured here in 1961.
This front view of grand venue, which was enlarged with side wings by Charles Vane, the Third Marquess of Londonderry, shows a double bay window in the centre. But Anne Milbanke’s story does not end there.
The spirit in the storm
If you are out walking during a storm, keep a look out for something a little different from rain, wind and snow.
Watch out for a ghostly appearance from a clifftop spirit who only comes out during stormy weather. We tracked down this hauntingly intriguing tale from the fantastic Paranormal Database, which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.
Many more fascinating tales
The report says: “During stormy nights, a grey lady is reputed to walk along the cliff tops, pausing close to Seaham Hall. She has been named as Byron's former wife.’
The sighting of Anne Isabella Milbanke is the latest example of the fascinating tales we have shared from the database.
In other reports;
It happened not far from Sunderland. The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 16 years ago.
In another report, a family fled a house along General Havelock Road in 1957 after encountering a ghost which took the form of a zig-zagging line.
To find out more about the database, visit here. Or get in touch with the Sunderland Echo to tell us more. Email [email protected].
