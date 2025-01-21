Leo's football skills were amazing at 76: Have a look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leo Smith may have been 76 at the time but boy could he play football.

The soccer mad Seaham man was still going strong on the pitch when the Sunderland Echo got this photo of him doing keepy ups in January 2000.

Leo Smith was still a keen footballer when he was 76 in the year 2000. | se

Robert’s HGV days at 80

Well done to Leo and let’s remember some of the other amazing Sunderland and East Durham pensioners we have heralded in the past.

Eighty year old Robert Curry was Britain's oldest HGV class1 licence holder in year 2000. Here he is behind the wheel.

Robert Curry - king of the roads at 80 in 2000. | se

Reflections from Vane Tempest Ladies Club

Jenny Oates, 83, had reason to celebrate in 2003.

Vane Tempest Ladies Club oldest member Jenny Oates had a day of celebration in 2003. | se

She was the oldest member of the Vane Tempest Ladies Club and got to cut the club's 30th anniversary cake with chairperson Iris Hudson.

George Westgarth was loving life 20 years ago when he was spotlighted as the North East's oldest active artist in the region.

Have a look at his excellent tribute to the region's mining heritage.

George Westgarth's excellent artwork in 2003. | se

A day with Princess Anne

Meet Kitty Lucas. Princess Anne did just that in 1987 when she came to a Townswomen's Guild art and craft exhibition at the Roker Hotel.

Kitty Lucas' big day when she met the Princess Royal in Sunderland in 1987. | se

The oldest member of the Guild was Kitty who was 91 at the time when she met royalty.

Tell us about the golden achievers in your families.