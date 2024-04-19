Seven great pictures of Ladbrokes staff in Sunderland over the years

Charity bets and England in the Euros - all in our retro gallery

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:19 BST

We’re betting that you remember some of these scenes from Ladbrokes on Wearside.

The betting chain becomes the latest business in the Sunderland Echo retro spotlight.

We have staff photos from 1990 to 2015 and all it takes now is you to accumulate your memories.

Get in touch, but only after browsing through our Echo archive scenes.

1. A line-up of Ladbrokes staff

2. Super in Crowtree Road

Staff from the Crowtree Road branch were in the mood for the Superbowl in 1990. Pictured, left to right, front are: Ann Allan; Carolyn McCabe; Jane Fisher, and back: Andrea Maw; Sharron Tough and Margaret Robson

3. In the picture in 1992

Staff members were joined by these Sunderland players for a photocall in 1992.

4. Roaring on the Three Lions in 2004

Back to June 2004 when Donna Kenrick, left, Maureen Haynes and Simone Bracey were backing England in the Euros.

