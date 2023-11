They were always ready to serve us and here they are once more. It's the Joplings staff.

Have a look at 9 photos of the people who helped us in the cosmetics, toys, clothes sections.

There's the store manager and the staff who went outside to give customers hot cuppas as they waited for the sales to start.

We've got it all - and more - courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Just great - that's this lot from Joplings They all providing sterling service. Photo Sales

2 . A hot cuppa in 1976 Members of Joplings staff handing out hot coffee to bargain hunters who waited outside the store all night in December 1976. Photo Sales

3 . Setting up in 1977 Setting up the perfume sale display at Jopling's in December 1977 were Doris Kennan (left) and Kathleen Nelson. Photo Sales

4 . Sheila's fab 45 years Joplings managing director Philip Samuel with Sheila Byrne who took a well-earned retirement in 2003 after 45 years service. Photo Sales