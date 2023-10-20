News you can trust since 1873
Revisit the lost shops of Sunderland with Shots!TV

Joplings, Binns, Blacketts ... everyone will have a favourite.

By Graham Murray
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland is far from alone in having seen huge changes in its city - formerly town - centre over the decades.

Back in the day, it was packed with department stores, many of which are vividly remembered to this day.

And there were a number of beloved independent businesses too.

In this special feature, walking tours guide Ian Mole revisits some of their sites.

If the preview whets your appetite for retro retailers, you can see the full thing at www.shotstv.com

