'I love a good read' - here's 13 Sunderland store scenes from the past to celebrate National Bookshop Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST

Happy National Bookshop Day everyone. And what better way to celebrate than with a look at the shops we have loved in Sunderland.

From Ottakars to Hills and WH Smith’s to Waterstone’s, we have 13 favourites for you to enjoy.

Tell us which one you loved to visit and which one brings back the best memories by emailing [email protected]

Hills Bookshop - a favourite with Sunderland book lovers for decades.

1. Hills

Hills Bookshop - a favourite with Sunderland book lovers for decades. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Shoppers make their selection on a trip to Hills bookshop in 1994.

2. Making a selection

Shoppers make their selection on a trip to Hills bookshop in 1994. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004.

3. Busy at Ottakars

Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004. | se

There were plenty of people waiting outside Ottakar's in 2005, hoping to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter book.

4. Queues in 2005

There were plenty of people waiting outside Ottakar's in 2005, hoping to get their hands on the latest Harry Potter book. | se

