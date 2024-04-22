Have a look at HSBC staff and the times they impressed us with their community work on Wearside.

We are continuing our look back at companies in the Echo headlines and this time the spotlight is on the popular bank.

Staff dug in to help at a countryside project near Penshaw Monument in 2005, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity in 2011.

That’s just for starters. Check out this line-up of achievements.

1 . It all adds up to HSBC 7 photos of HSBC making a difference in the community in the North East. Photo Sales

2 . A great day in Easington Lane Steve Barella of HSBC got a round of applause from pupils of Easington Lane Primary School in 2003. Steve donated a whole bag of children's golf equipment to the school. Photo Sales

3 . Pictured at Penshaw in 2005 HSBC staff were among more than 60 volunteers who helped to repair the pathways and fences around Penshaw Monument in November 2005. Photo Sales