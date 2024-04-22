Seven great pictures of HSBC bank workers in Sunderland from over the years

Out and about with HSBC staff in the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 14:14 BST

Have a look at HSBC staff and the times they impressed us with their community work on Wearside.

We are continuing our look back at companies in the Echo headlines and this time the spotlight is on the popular bank.

Staff dug in to help at a countryside project near Penshaw Monument in 2005, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity in 2011.

That’s just for starters. Check out this line-up of achievements.

7 photos of HSBC making a difference in the community in the North East.

1. It all adds up to HSBC

Steve Barella of HSBC got a round of applause from pupils of Easington Lane Primary School in 2003. Steve donated a whole bag of children's golf equipment to the school.

2. A great day in Easington Lane

HSBC staff were among more than 60 volunteers who helped to repair the pathways and fences around Penshaw Monument in November 2005.

3. Pictured at Penshaw in 2005

HSBC customer service manager Eric Matters, right, made sure the garden at Marsden Primary School got a £1,000 boost in July 2006.

4. Everything was rosy in 2006

