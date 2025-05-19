13 fantastic Maypole dancing scenes from Hetton Lyons school: There's decades of memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th May 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 10:14 BST

Put your best foot forward as we mark the ancient art of Maypole dancing.

Every year, Hetton Lyons Primary School celebrated the age-old tradition and here’s a reminder of the pupils showing off their dancing skills between 1996 and 2008.

It’s a fantastic display of Sunderland Echo archive memories. Tell us if you spot someone you know by emailing [email protected]

Hetton Lyons Primary School children danced in period costume in 1996 and it looks like they enjoyed every minute of it.

1. Fun times in 1996

Hetton Lyons Primary School children danced in period costume in 1996 and it looks like they enjoyed every minute of it. | se

Photo Sales
We're loving the costumes worn by these Hetton Lyons pupils in May 1997. Tell us if you recognise anyone.

2. Flat caps and bonnets

We're loving the costumes worn by these Hetton Lyons pupils in May 1997. Tell us if you recognise anyone. | se

Photo Sales
Plenty of tradition on show in this great scene from the May celebrations at the school in 1997.

3. Faces galore

Plenty of tradition on show in this great scene from the May celebrations at the school in 1997. | se

Photo Sales
The 1997 display had lots of fine dancers in it but we would love to know if you were among them.

4. Flashback to 1997

The 1997 display had lots of fine dancers in it but we would love to know if you were among them. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice