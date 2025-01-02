The clifftop ghost who only comes out in the stormy season

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:12 GMT
We’re braced for storms at this time of year.

If you are out walking during one, keep a look out for something a little different from rain, wind and snow.

Seaham pier during storms.
Seaham pier during storms. | se

Byron’s former wife who comes out in storms

Watch out for a ghostly appearance from a clifftop spirit who only comes out during stormy weather.

We tracked down this hauntingly intriguing tale from the fantastic Paranormal Database which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database.
One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

The Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.

The ghost whose appearance is weather dependent

This one comes from Seaham and is described as ‘weather dependent’

Huge waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour.
Huge waves crash against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour.

The report says: “During stormy nights, a grey lady is reputed to walk along the cliff tops, pausing close to Seaham Hall. She has been named as Byron's former wife.’

The sighting of Anne Isabella Milbanke is the latest example of the fascinating tales we have shared from the database.

Imagine going out for your nightly stroll and coming across a 7ft spirit with glowing red eyes.

The zig-zagging ghost in General Havelock Road

It happened not far from Sunderland. The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 16 years ago.

The residents of a house in General Havelock Road were subjected to weird ghostly goings on in 1957.
The residents of a house in General Havelock Road were subjected to weird ghostly goings on in 1957. | se

In another report, a family fled a house along General Havelock Road in 1957 after encountering a ghost which took the form of a zig-zagging line.

To find out more about the database, visit here.

Or get in touch with the Sunderland Echo to tell us more. Email [email protected]

