The clifftop ghost who only comes out in the stormy season
If you are out walking during one, keep a look out for something a little different from rain, wind and snow.
Byron’s former wife who comes out in storms
Watch out for a ghostly appearance from a clifftop spirit who only comes out during stormy weather.
We tracked down this hauntingly intriguing tale from the fantastic Paranormal Database which was set up and is run by Darren Mann.
The Paranormal Database is an online catalogue of sightings and experiences from all over the country.
The ghost whose appearance is weather dependent
This one comes from Seaham and is described as ‘weather dependent’
The report says: “During stormy nights, a grey lady is reputed to walk along the cliff tops, pausing close to Seaham Hall. She has been named as Byron's former wife.’
The sighting of Anne Isabella Milbanke is the latest example of the fascinating tales we have shared from the database.
It happened not far from Sunderland. The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 16 years ago.
In another report, a family fled a house along General Havelock Road in 1957 after encountering a ghost which took the form of a zig-zagging line.
