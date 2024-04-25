Nine top Sunderland pictures as we count down to Football Shirt Friday 2024 - gallery

Join in and raise money for Cancer Research

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:05 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Take a shot at recognising this stylish set of football shirt scenes from Sunderland.

The countdown is on to Football Shirt Friday, which is on April 24 this year.

The event raises money for Cancer Research UK to help in its campaign to tackle bowel cancer.

Join in and help a wonderful cause - and in the meantime, take a look at these great Echo archive scenes from 2006 to 2013.

A fitting photo spread for Football Shirt Friday - but it's up to you to spot a familiar face.

1. Cracking kits and loads of faces

A fitting photo spread for Football Shirt Friday - but it's up to you to spot a familiar face.

Photo Sales
George Foster was given a personalised shirt on his 80th birthday in 2006 to thank him for his lifelong support of SAFC.

2. All for you George

George Foster was given a personalised shirt on his 80th birthday in 2006 to thank him for his lifelong support of SAFC.

Photo Sales
John Barnes was the star attraction when he hosted a football shirt swap at Lambton Primary School in April 2008. Luke Stevenson and Banchlamak Habtamu Melese joined him for the photo.

3. Memories from Lambton Primary

John Barnes was the star attraction when he hosted a football shirt swap at Lambton Primary School in April 2008. Luke Stevenson and Banchlamak Habtamu Melese joined him for the photo.

Photo Sales
Chris Carr, right, was over the moon when Djibril Cisse handed him his Sunderland shirt after the derby match in August 2008.

4. Sunderland's number 9 in 2008

Chris Carr, right, was over the moon when Djibril Cisse handed him his Sunderland shirt after the derby match in August 2008.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.