Take a shot at recognising this stylish set of football shirt scenes from Sunderland.

The countdown is on to Football Shirt Friday, which is on April 24 this year.

The event raises money for Cancer Research UK to help in its campaign to tackle bowel cancer.

Join in and help a wonderful cause - and in the meantime, take a look at these great Echo archive scenes from 2006 to 2013.

1 . Cracking kits and loads of faces A fitting photo spread for Football Shirt Friday - but it's up to you to spot a familiar face.

2 . All for you George George Foster was given a personalised shirt on his 80th birthday in 2006 to thank him for his lifelong support of SAFC.

3 . Memories from Lambton Primary John Barnes was the star attraction when he hosted a football shirt swap at Lambton Primary School in April 2008. Luke Stevenson and Banchlamak Habtamu Melese joined him for the photo.

4 . Sunderland's number 9 in 2008 Chris Carr, right, was over the moon when Djibril Cisse handed him his Sunderland shirt after the derby match in August 2008.