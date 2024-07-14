When a German U-boat came to Sunderland in 1945

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They were the scourge of the Allied forces - but this U-boat came to Sunderland as a curiosity.

U776 was one of the vast fleet of U boats which saw action in the Second World War.

The fleet was responsible for sinking large amounts of Allied shipping.

A visit to Sunderland

U776 arrives in Sunderland in July 1945. | se

But in July 1945, U776 was a visitor to Wearside without any hostilities. She had surrendered to the UK in May that year.

The Mayor of Sunderland was one of the dignitaries who got to go on board and take a look around.

At the controls

The Mayor of Sunderland tries out the periscope on board U776 in a rare Echo photo from 1945. | se

Later, the U boat was one of more than 116 which was selected to be taken out to sea and scuttled.

But she was one of 56 which sank before they even reached the area where they were due to be scuttled because of their poor condition inside.

On her way into Sunderland in July 1945. | se

