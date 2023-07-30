News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial

Curious fruit and veg which has sprouted up in Sunderland over the years - let's root out more Wearside giggles

When your fruit and veg made the Echo headlines

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jul 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read

Let's have a mash-up - of nostalgia and fruit and veg.

We are going back in time for a look at the funny-shaped produce which made us laugh in the past.

Most Popular

There's the potato which had a resemblance to the Angel of the North and the Sunderland tomato with a unique twist.

When your fruit looks like the Angel of the North

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let's start with this spud owned by Mary Greenwood from Hetton in 2010. Is it just us or does anyone else think it looks like a groundhog?

Mary Greenwood with her unusually shaped potato in 2010.Mary Greenwood with her unusually shaped potato in 2010.
Mary Greenwood with her unusually shaped potato in 2010.

Greengrocer Frank Jefferson melted our hearts with this offering from his shop in Sunningdale Road, Sunderland in 1981.

Frank Jefferson and his heart shaped potato.Frank Jefferson and his heart shaped potato.
Frank Jefferson and his heart shaped potato.

We are heading to 2007 next for this Angel of the North lookalike. It's a Sunderland-grown potato which owner Gerald Smith shared with us.

A home-grown Angel of the North?A home-grown Angel of the North?
A home-grown Angel of the North?

And how about this tomato from 2006. It got our attention but maybe you can do better.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We want photos of your unusually shaped fruit and veg. Send them - and a quick description of what you think they resemble - to [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland EchoNostalgia