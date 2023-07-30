Curious fruit and veg which has sprouted up in Sunderland over the years - let's root out more Wearside giggles
When your fruit and veg made the Echo headlines
Let's have a mash-up - of nostalgia and fruit and veg.
We are going back in time for a look at the funny-shaped produce which made us laugh in the past.
There's the potato which had a resemblance to the Angel of the North and the Sunderland tomato with a unique twist.
When your fruit looks like the Angel of the North
Let's start with this spud owned by Mary Greenwood from Hetton in 2010. Is it just us or does anyone else think it looks like a groundhog?
Greengrocer Frank Jefferson melted our hearts with this offering from his shop in Sunningdale Road, Sunderland in 1981.
We are heading to 2007 next for this Angel of the North lookalike. It's a Sunderland-grown potato which owner Gerald Smith shared with us.
And how about this tomato from 2006. It got our attention but maybe you can do better.
We want photos of your unusually shaped fruit and veg. Send them - and a quick description of what you think they resemble - to [email protected]