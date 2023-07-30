Let's have a mash-up - of nostalgia and fruit and veg.

We are going back in time for a look at the funny-shaped produce which made us laugh in the past.

Read More Nine children who stole the show at Sunderland events over the years

There's the potato which had a resemblance to the Angel of the North and the Sunderland tomato with a unique twist.

When your fruit looks like the Angel of the North

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's start with this spud owned by Mary Greenwood from Hetton in 2010. Is it just us or does anyone else think it looks like a groundhog?

Mary Greenwood with her unusually shaped potato in 2010.

Greengrocer Frank Jefferson melted our hearts with this offering from his shop in Sunningdale Road, Sunderland in 1981.

Frank Jefferson and his heart shaped potato.

We are heading to 2007 next for this Angel of the North lookalike. It's a Sunderland-grown potato which owner Gerald Smith shared with us.

A home-grown Angel of the North?

And how about this tomato from 2006. It got our attention but maybe you can do better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad