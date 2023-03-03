Plans are afoot to make Sunderland the Hollywood of North East England with proposals to create film studios and facilities on the banks of the Wear.
Here we look at 11 occasions film and TV crews have used the city and other areas on its doorstep as locations.
1. Sunderland 'Til I Die
The hit Netflix series by Fulwell 73, charting the highs and lows of loving Sunderland AFC showcased Wearside to the world and featured great folk from the city, including Station Taxi driver Peter Farrer, pictured here.
2. The Paradise
BBC period drama The Paradise portrayed the lives and loves of the people who worked, shopped and traded with the first English department store. It was filmed at Lambton Castle, the seat of the Earl of Durham, where producers constructed sets.
3. Get Carter
The gangster revenge film is a cinema classic, shot around the North East - though perhaps not showing the region in the best light. Some scenes were shot at Blackhall Colliery.
4. George Gently
Before Vera, we had George Gently, starring Martin Shaw. The regional detective series' cast and crew were regulars to our doorstep, filming in Seaham, Easington and Durham City, with story lines featuring Sunderland including the then town preparing to host the football World Cup.
