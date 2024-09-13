Friday the 13th in Sunderland, ships, ladders and serious bad luck

There’s the day when not a single ship left Sunderland during a Friday the 13th storm in 1957.
And the Sunderland dad who broke his arm on the day in 2006 - as well as two other family members being injured.
But there’s also the Mecca bingo hall which held a Friday the 13th session in 2012 to prove it could be lucky.
Luck or not, we’ve got both sides of the coin in this Echo retro tribute.
1. Numbers up on superstition
Friday the 13th. Lucky or not, it brings back all these Wearside memories. | se
2. UNLUCKY - Not one ship moved
There wasn't a single ship movement in Sunderland on Friday, December 13, 1957.
Heavy seas and gale-force winds left nine ships stormbound in the South Docks. | se
3. UNLUCKY FOR SOME - Superstitions from 2005
We surveyed the people of Sunderland about Friday the 13th in May 2005.
It had a mixed response with some people who would walk under ladders and others who were totally against it. | se
4. UNLUCKY - An unlucky break in 2006
Sunderland man Jim Thompson broke his arm on Friday the 13th in 2006.
Family members Alfie Evans and Elizabeth Westgarth fared little better. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.