Friday the 13th in Sunderland, ships, ladders and serious bad luck

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Sep 2024

Some dread it, others don’t believe in the superstition. Either way, we took a look at Friday the 13th and some Sunderland memories.

There’s the day when not a single ship left Sunderland during a Friday the 13th storm in 1957.

And the Sunderland dad who broke his arm on the day in 2006 - as well as two other family members being injured.

But there’s also the Mecca bingo hall which held a Friday the 13th session in 2012 to prove it could be lucky.

Luck or not, we’ve got both sides of the coin in this Echo retro tribute.

Friday the 13th. Lucky or not, it brings back all these Wearside memories.

1. Numbers up on superstition

There wasn't a single ship movement in Sunderland on Friday, December 13, 1957. Heavy seas and gale-force winds left nine ships stormbound in the South Docks.

2. UNLUCKY - Not one ship moved

We surveyed the people of Sunderland about Friday the 13th in May 2005. It had a mixed response with some people who would walk under ladders and others who were totally against it.

3. UNLUCKY FOR SOME - Superstitions from 2005

Sunderland man Jim Thompson broke his arm on Friday the 13th in 2006. Family members Alfie Evans and Elizabeth Westgarth fared little better.

4. UNLUCKY - An unlucky break in 2006

