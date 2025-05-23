We are claiming him as one of our own - because Frank Bruno loves Sunderland and the city loves him.

The former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion has a connection to Sunderland thanks to his support for the Black Cats.

A big hit with the fans

Margaret Richardson was particularly impressed when she got to test Frank’s biceps. Tell us if you were in the picture.

What a hit Frank Bruno was when he visited the Monster Truck show in Sunderland in 1997. | se

Raising money for veterans

Frank was back in 2014 to raise funds for military veterans.

An Evening with Frank Bruno was held at the Alexandra Steakhouse in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Former boxer Frank Bruno flexes his muscles for Margaret Richardson at the Monster Truck Show in May 1997. | se

Proceeds helped the community interest company’s ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.

Share your own memories

