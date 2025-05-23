When Frank Bruno was a knockout attraction in Sunderland 28 years ago
The former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion has a connection to Sunderland thanks to his support for the Black Cats.
A big hit with the fans
He’s also been a hit whenever he has visited Wearside, including on this occasion in 1997. He was here to promote a Monster Truck Show and he made sure he had a great time mixing with the fans.
Margaret Richardson was particularly impressed when she got to test Frank’s biceps. Tell us if you were in the picture.
Raising money for veterans
Frank was back in 2014 to raise funds for military veterans.
An Evening with Frank Bruno was held at the Alexandra Steakhouse in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).
Proceeds helped the community interest company’s ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.
