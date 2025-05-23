When Frank Bruno was a knockout attraction in Sunderland 28 years ago

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 13:42 BST

We are claiming him as one of our own - because Frank Bruno loves Sunderland and the city loves him.

The former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion has a connection to Sunderland thanks to his support for the Black Cats.

A big hit with the fans

He’s also been a hit whenever he has visited Wearside, including on this occasion in 1997. He was here to promote a Monster Truck Show and he made sure he had a great time mixing with the fans.

Margaret Richardson was particularly impressed when she got to test Frank’s biceps. Tell us if you were in the picture.

What a hit Frank Bruno was when he visited the Monster Truck show in Sunderland in 1997.What a hit Frank Bruno was when he visited the Monster Truck show in Sunderland in 1997.
Raising money for veterans

Frank was back in 2014 to raise funds for military veterans.

An Evening with Frank Bruno was held at the Alexandra Steakhouse in aid of city-based Veterans in Crisis (VICs).

Former boxer Frank Bruno flexes his muscles for Margaret Richardson at the Monster Truck Show in May 1997.Former boxer Frank Bruno flexes his muscles for Margaret Richardson at the Monster Truck Show in May 1997.
Proceeds helped the community interest company’s ongoing work with scores of former servicemen and women throughout Sunderland.

Share your own memories

Did you know that the Sunderland Echo has a dedicated page to all the latest news about Frank. Catch it here.

And why not get in touch to share your own memories of meeting the boxing legend.

