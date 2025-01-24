Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a number of facts to share with you as we reflect on a packed year in Sunderland history.

We dug out all of these statistics which emerged on Wearside in 1997.

Big plans for The Bridges

And top of them all was a huge plan for The Bridges.

The Bridges in Sunderland. | Sunderland Echo

A £70million plan to breathe life into Sunderland’s city centre was revealed.

It would see The Bridges shopping centre double in size, to include a new department store and 24 new shops, creating about 500 jobs and transforming the city’s heart.

The development also included a new £6.25million public transport centre on the site of Park Lane bus station.

They did amazing things with vinegar

Ten City of Sunderland college students made the headlines when they designed their own vinegar.

They did it in an experiment looking at large scale fermenting and chemical equipment and it tasted really good on a bag of chips.

The National Glass Centre got its first two life members.

The National Glass Centre | Sunderland Echo

Richard Scott and Pamela Gouch came up with a name for the centre’s permanent exhibition gallery.

The St Anthony’s RC pupils who smashed it at tennis

Five girls from St Anthony’s RC in Sunderland won the 13 years and under category of the Midland Bank/Lawn Tennis Association team competition.

The first ever midweek Lottery draw was held that year and Tony Pucci was rushed off his feet at his newsagents in Leechmere Road as people rushed to buy tickets.

Easington Lane being transformed with a £1milliom face-lift.

Easington Lane as it looked in 1997. | se

Top stuff from the Southwick lads

Four Southwick lads had all their hair shaved off to raise money for the baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital. They raised over £900.

Four Southwick lads had their hair removed at the Halfway House pub, Southwick to raise funds for the baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital. Micky Butler gets a close shave from Kev Malt watched by, from left: John Dow, Ronnie Taylor and Gary Smith. | se

A bunch of under-fives had a thumping good time at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Prince's Trust volunteers from Sava Centre in Washington took it as their final challenge to give youngsters from Barnardo's a day out to remember.

Southwick Nursery Centre in Old Mill Road closed after 23 years in 1997.

And Sunderland woman Sonia Francis handed in her woggle after more than 50 years in the Girl Guide movement

Tell us about your best 1990s memories by emailing [email protected]