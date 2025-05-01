The flamingo which went walkabout in Boldon - and other naughty animals
It happened in Boldon Colliery 50 years ago and we want to know if you remember it.
Boldon was a nice resting spot
The aid of Lambton Lion Park was sought to try and catch a flamingo which had settled on a Boldon Colliery pond in 1975.
But by the time the Lion Park staff went back to Burnmoor for a net to capture it and returned to Boldon the bird had flown.
Park manager Richard Howard said: “We received a call from the police seeking our assistance, but by the time we arrived it had gone. The bird was first spotted by pupils from the local comprehensive.”
Feathers the parrot was a naughty boy
It got us thinking about other animals which went walkabout, including these;
In 2011, Feathers the parrot proved a real handful by getting his whole street in a bit of a flap.
The pretty boy flew off from owner Margaret Smedley’s home, landing on the roof of a nearby house in Peterlee.
Margaret, along with her neighbours, then spent the afternoon trying to coax the bird back down, even offering him his favourite snack - dog biscuits.
But when Feathers ignored all pleas, firefighters were called in and Feathers was rescued when he hopped on to the shoulder of one of the crew.
Corn snake in the shower
Let's move forward to 2017.
Computing teacher Gary Morrissey, 34, was stunned when a snake slithered out of the bath overflow while he took a shower.
The computer science teacher, from Sulgrave, Washington, panicked as the 14-inch creature made itself at home.
Fortunately, it turned out to be a non-poisonous corn snake - not that Gary knew that at the time.
Tell us about the animal encounters which got you in a fluster.
Do you remember seeing the flyaway bird which settled on a Boldon pond?
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
