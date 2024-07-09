For the fans back home in Sunderland, it means more of scenes like these at the Fanzones in Low Row and Park Lane.
It's six years since excitement mounted for Gareth Southgate's England team as they went all the way to the World Cup semi final in 2018.
Now they are in semi-final action again and the nation is on the edge of its seats once more.
Re-live the Sunderland memories from 2018 once more as we try to end 58 years of hurt.
