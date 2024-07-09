Remembering England fans going through all the emotions in Sunderland Fanzones in 2018

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:14 BST

The count down is on to the Three Lions and their semi final match against Holland in Euro 2024.

For the fans back home in Sunderland, it means more of scenes like these at the Fanzones in Low Row and Park Lane.

It's six years since excitement mounted for Gareth Southgate's England team as they went all the way to the World Cup semi final in 2018.

Now they are in semi-final action again and the nation is on the edge of its seats once more.

Re-live the Sunderland memories from 2018 once more as we try to end 58 years of hurt.

England fans in the Low Row and Park Lane Fanzones in Sunderland in 2018.

1. Never stop believing

England fans in the Low Row and Park Lane Fanzones in Sunderland in 2018. | se

Another chance goes begging against Tunisia and the fans in Park Lane can't believe it.

2. The frustration

Another chance goes begging against Tunisia and the fans in Park Lane can't believe it. | se

England score their third goal against Panama and it's bedlam in Low Row.

3. The joy

England score their third goal against Panama and it's bedlam in Low Row. | se

Fans go wild as England score another against Panama in 2018.

4. The hope

Fans go wild as England score another against Panama in 2018. | se

