For the fans back home in Sunderland, it means more of scenes like these at the Fanzones in Low Row and Park Lane.

It's six years since excitement mounted for Gareth Southgate's England team as they went all the way to the World Cup semi final in 2018.

Now they are in semi-final action again and the nation is on the edge of its seats once more.

Re-live the Sunderland memories from 2018 once more as we try to end 58 years of hurt.

1 . Never stop believing England fans in the Low Row and Park Lane Fanzones in Sunderland in 2018.

2 . The frustration Another chance goes begging against Tunisia and the fans in Park Lane can't believe it.

3 . The joy England score their third goal against Panama and it's bedlam in Low Row.