11 electric pictures of England fans watching the Three Lions in The Hastings Hill in Sunderland in 2006

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:23 BST

Look at the joy on the faces of these young supporters

We never stop believing - that you will share memories of our Echo archive photos.

As the Euros approach, we scoured the archives for memories of a great night out for England fans.

We found these 11 scenes from the Hastings Hill pub. Okay, its from a World Cup match in 2006 but just look at the joy and emotion on the faces of these supporters.

Re-live the atmosphere and then get in touch with memories of your own.

Looks like they had fun watching the football. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. On the ball for memories

Great memories from the Hastings Hill pub before an England match in 2006.

2. Saluting the fans

High hopes for England from this fan who spared a moment for a photo outside the Hastings Hill.

3. Smiles before the match

Fans of all ages gathered at the Hastings Hill to watch the action unfold.

4. A family occasion

