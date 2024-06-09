We never stop believing - that you will share memories of our Echo archive photos.

As the Euros approach, we scoured the archives for memories of a great night out for England fans.

We found these 11 scenes from the Hastings Hill pub. Okay, its from a World Cup match in 2006 but just look at the joy and emotion on the faces of these supporters.

Re-live the atmosphere and then get in touch with memories of your own.

1 . On the ball for memories Looks like they had fun watching the football. See if you can spot a familiar face. Photo Sales

2 . Saluting the fans Great memories from the Hastings Hill pub before an England match in 2006. Photo Sales

3 . Smiles before the match High hopes for England from this fan who spared a moment for a photo outside the Hastings Hill. Photo Sales