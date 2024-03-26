Pictures of Sunderland EDF staff joining in over the years

Award winners, community volunteers and Christmas jumper wearers

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:22 GMT

It's time for another workplace photo round-up and we've got excellent EDF in retro.

Staff from EDF Energy have often found themselves in the Sunderland Echo.

They have won awards, done volunteer digging work, given Easter eggs to charity and worn Christmas jumpers.

We have been there for it all and here are those photos once more.

Going retro with this gallery of EDF staff in Echo archive photos.

1. Excellent at EDF

Louise Murray of EDF Energy did the honours and helped to hand out trophies at the Sunderland Echo community awards in 2007. Here she is (left) presenting the Fundraiser of the Year Award to Eleanor Sparks.

2. Louise does the honour

These EDF workers grew moustaches for the Movember appeal back in 2011.

3. Tache teaser

Back to 2014 when Toni Siggins (seated centre) of the charity Wearside Women in Need was given Easter Eggs collected by the staff at EDF Energy, Doxford International.

4. Helping a great cause in 2014

Back to 2014 when Toni Siggins (seated centre) of the charity Wearside Women in Need was given Easter Eggs collected by the staff at EDF Energy, Doxford International.

