Sunderland and Seaham bikers among hundreds set to join massive Durham Easter Egg Run helping others
Hundreds of Wearside bikers are getting ready for one of the biggest events in the North East calendar.
The annual Durham Easter Egg Run will set off from the car park of the Tesco Extra store in Dragonville, on Easter Sunday, March 31.
Easter Bunny and Darth Vader in convoy
From 10am, they will roar into action and set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they will deliver Easter eggs.
Eggs will also be sent to women's refuges, housing associations and other hospitals in the region. Bikers will be arriving at the venue from 7.30pm dressed in fancy dress costumes.
Bigger and better every year
The event gets bigger and better every year and bikers from Sunderland, Seaham and Dawdon are among those who will be taking part.
Organiser Tony Hudspith told the Echo in 2023 that there were 300 bikers involved in the first year he organised the event.
800 bikers took part in 2023
By last year, the numbers had grown to almost 800.
The Egg Run is also supporting charities including Miles for Men/Walk for Women; Paws Up; The Rainbow Trust; and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
