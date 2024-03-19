Sunderland and Seaham bikers among hundreds set to join massive Durham Easter Egg Run helping others

They will deliver Easter eggs to North East hospitals
By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of Wearside bikers are getting ready for one of the biggest events in the North East calendar.

The annual Durham Easter Egg Run will set off from the car park of the Tesco Extra store in Dragonville, on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Bikers on their way in last year's huge Easter Egg run.Bikers on their way in last year's huge Easter Egg run.
Bikers on their way in last year's huge Easter Egg run.

Easter Bunny and Darth Vader in convoy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From 10am, they will roar into action and set off in convoy to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they will deliver Easter eggs.

Eggs will also be sent to women's refuges, housing associations and other hospitals in the region. Bikers will be arriving at the venue from 7.30pm dressed in fancy dress costumes.

Bigger and better every year

Last year, spectators watched as Darth Vader and the Easter Bunny rode past.

Bikers by the hundreds gathered in Durham last Easter before setting off to deliver Easter eggs to hospitals.Bikers by the hundreds gathered in Durham last Easter before setting off to deliver Easter eggs to hospitals.
Bikers by the hundreds gathered in Durham last Easter before setting off to deliver Easter eggs to hospitals.

The event gets bigger and better every year and bikers from Sunderland, Seaham and Dawdon are among those who will be taking part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Tony Hudspith told the Echo in 2023 that there were 300 bikers involved in the first year he organised the event.

Spectators watch the start of the Easter Egg Run 2023 at Dragonville.Spectators watch the start of the Easter Egg Run 2023 at Dragonville.
Spectators watch the start of the Easter Egg Run 2023 at Dragonville.

800 bikers took part in 2023

By last year, the numbers had grown to almost 800.

The Egg Run is also supporting charities including Miles for Men/Walk for Women; Paws Up; The Rainbow Trust; and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

People can donate online here.

Related topics:EasterNorth EastSpectatorsPeopleSunderlandSeaham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.