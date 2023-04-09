Hundreds of bikers from Wearside and County Durham delivered Easter eggs to poorly children on hospital wards. Easter bunny helmets on show Some of the bikers wore Easter bunny bike helmets. Others had their bikes decorated for the spectacular start to the ride outside the Tesco store at Dragonville in Durham. Then, they headed off to visit worthy causes in Durham and Darlington. Hundreds raised for charity The Durham Easter Eggs Run 2023 also raised money through a Go Fund Me page and gathered in hundreds of pounds before the bikers had even set off. The run has its own Facebook page which has hundreds of followers and supporters including taxi firms, bingo halls, social clubs, and individuals who amassed Easter eggs to donate to the cause.