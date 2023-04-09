News you can trust since 1873
Online phenomenon born in Sunderland during lockdown launches 'The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations'

An online phenomenon which started in Sunderland is celebrating its third birthday – with a mega celebration of the Coronation.

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST

The Big Neighbourhood campaign first started at Easter in 2020 to help people cope with the stresses of lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunderland woman Fiona Simpson created an online Easter egg hunt where people could safely enjoy Easter activities from their own home.

She set up a Facebook page called the ‘Big Neighbourhood Easter Egg Hunt’ and more than 800 people signed up for free.

Fiona Simpson has revealed her latest online project. The Sunderland entrepreneur has launched the The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations.Fiona Simpson has revealed her latest online project. The Sunderland entrepreneur has launched the The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations.
Membership went from 800 to 78,000

People could print off Easter egg designs for children to colour in, and the idea soon took off.

It led to a second campaign called The Big Neighbourhood VE Day 75 Family Festival at Home.

Members could get their own festival pack, telling them how to make their own VE decorations and props. This time, 12,000 people across the UK joined up.

Sunderland entrepreneur Fiona Simpson who found the Big Neighbourhood project which is three years old at Easter.Sunderland entrepreneur Fiona Simpson who found the Big Neighbourhood project which is three years old at Easter.
Other projects followed such as The Big Neighbourhood Pumpkin Trail, and The Big Neighbourhood Lockdown 3.0.

Ideas for street parties, games and food

Now, Fiona is back with the latest instalment called The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations.

She said: “We are making it a space for people to share ideas. Lots of people are planning street parties and family events. You can go on the page and get ideas about activities, games, decorations and food.”

Sam Weightman with his Union Jack tent as he gets ready for the Coronation celebrations.Sam Weightman with his Union Jack tent as he gets ready for the Coronation celebrations.
It’s free to join and includes ideas on competitions.

‘It has gone absolutely crazy’

Membership is now up to 78,000 people and Fiona added: “It has gone absolutely crazy. It gained a bit of traction after the Easter project in 2020 but it really took off for VE Day.

Jenson Leafe's family have signed up to enjoy the online The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations project.Jenson Leafe's family have signed up to enjoy the online The Big Neighbourhood King's Coronation Celebrations project.
"It was supposed to bring communities together at a time when everyone had to stay at home.”

Fiona is the founder of a Sunderland-based company called ARTventurers which delivers colourful art classes, events and parties for babies, toddlers and children.

It does it through a network of franchise branches across the UK, including two in the city of Sunderland and several more in the North East.

The company was founded in 2010 by mum of two Fiona who was named Business Woman of the Year at the Wearside Women in Business Awards 2019.

