An eve-of-event plea has been sounded by the organisers of the Durham Miners Gala - because the costs are soaring.

A fundraising appeal has been launched as the Big Meeting gets set to return tomorrow.

The Miners Gala in 2022. An event for all the family.

A huge event - and it's getting bigger

Tens of thousands of people are expected to watch bands, banners and speeches at the 137th Gala, hosted by the Durham Miners Association (DMA).

The Gala returned last year after two cancellations due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It was the biggest ‘Big Meeting’ in decades.

A generation on from the colliery closures, more than 60 Durham miners banners and 50 brass bands participated.

The crowds are getting bigger each year for the Gala.

If you value it, chip in

Costs to ensure the safe running of the event are rising and organisers urged everyone who values the Gala to chip in.

For more than a century, the Gala was funded by the county’s working miners through their subscriptions to their trade union, the Durham Miners Association (DMA).

Following the closure of the collieries, the DMA worked with the trades unions to create the Friends of Durham Miners Gala (FODMG).

'People are turning out in bigger numbers each year'

Today, the Gala is funded by the donation and subscription through FODMG. Those who contribute are known as ‘Marras’ – a Durham miners’ term for a trusted friend who can be relied on in times of need.

FODMG chair Dave Anderson, a Durham miner who became the MP for Blaydon, said: “The Big Meeting returned in style last year. It is clear that the people of the region love this event and are turning out in bigger numbers each year.

Dave Anderson.

“The Gala is at the heart of the culture and identity of the North East and it has a unique and inspiring place in the labour and trade union movement. It is also worth a fortune to the economy of the city and the region.

'We need to build support now'

“Our costs are soaring and we need to build support now. I urge everyone who values the Gala to chip in by joining our band of Marras. Together we’ll ensure the Gala continues in 2024 and beyond.”

Crowds on the streets at the Durham Miners' Gala in 2011. Can you spot someone you know?

People attending the Gala can also support the event by visiting the Gala shop on the Racecourse where official Gala T-shirts, tote bags, enamel badges and posters will be on sale. Every penny will go to fund the Big Meeting.