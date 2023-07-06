Durham Miners Gala 2023: region’s rich coal mining history set to take centre stage on streets of the city
The Durham Miners Gala is one of the biggest events in the north east- and this Saturday it returns
The Durham Miners Gala is an event which has been a major part of the north east events calendar for decades. A celebration and commemoration of the region’s rich coal mining history, it remains a day out which thousands look forward to.
The Miners Gala has been organised by the Durham Miners Association (DMA) for over 150 years. It first took place way back in 1871, but many of its primary themes have changed over this time.
Around 200,000 line the streets of Durham, a city which has its own share of history. The classic Miners Gala image is wave after wave of colourful banners, marking the region’s industrial and working class heritage.
Accompanied by the iconic sound of brass bands, the sights and sounds of the Big Meeting have become iconic. It is a setting which people from far and wide come to experience- and this year will likely be no different.
I’ve been fortunate enough to go to the Miners Gala on several occasions. Each time there is a sense of community, as if everyone has been counting down the days to take over the streets of this old cobbled city.
The route walked by the brass bands and community groups takes them through the heart of the city. One of the focal points is the County Hotel, past which each of the bands go and play their songs to special guests who sit out on the balcony.
The finale of the day is the speeches which take place on the Racecourse cricket ground in Durham. Before last year, many of the speakers would be politicians, with former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-Labour MP for Bolsover Dennis Skinner talking to the stage within the last 10 years.
The 2022 event saw a shift towards key workers, with Royal Mail staff and NHS workers giving speeches rather than politicians. The 2023 Durham Miners Gala looks set to follow a similar path and is dedicated to ‘workers in struggle’.
Durham Miners Gala 2023 speakers
The speakers at the Durham Miners Gala 2023 are predominately trade union leaders, with a couple of exceptions. One of these is Labour MP for Civentry South Zarah Sultana. The full list of speakers is below- speeches get underway at 1pm.
Paul Nowak, General Secretary, TUC
Zarah Sultana MP
Fran Heathcote, President, PCS
Sarah Woolley, General Secretary, BFAWU
Sara Bryson, Tyne & Wear Citizens Assembly
Alan Mardghum, General Secretary, DMA
Stephen Guy, chair of the Durham Miners Association, said: “We are proud to dedicate the 2023 Gala to all workers in struggle and to those organising to defend their communities from the policies of this cruel and incompetent government.
“We urge everyone to rise up, join and union and join the fight for a better society for all. All our platform speakers support those taking action in their workplaces and in their communities and I’m sure they will all inspire us to take up the task.”
The region’s coal mines may be gone, but the spirit and community spirit which the industry bred lives on through the Gala. The day is one which the whole region can be proud of- and also enjoy some fantastic brass band tunes.