Paul Dent was a four-year-old DJ sensation in Sunderland 40 years ago, pictured with a dummy in his mouth while spinning records at a church marathon. Help us find him today!

Paul Dent was showing Sunderland how it’s done on the record decks 40 years ago this week. The young music fan was having a go at DJ-ing at one of Sunderland’s churches.

DJ Paul on the decks

Paul decided he would give a helping hand at the sponsored record-playing marathon which was being held at the High Southwick Methodist Church.

DJ Paul Dent provides music with a youthful twist in this photo from April 1985. | Sunderland Echo

Here he is spinning the records and we would love to hear from him once more.

Tell us if you know Paul and whether he kept up his spinning successes. Share those wonderful memories.

Another memory from the 1985 High Southwick Methodist Church record playing marathon. | Sunderland Echo

Get in touch to tell us more

Or perhaps we got you among the crowds in this second photo from the same record-playing marathon 40 years ago. If so, we want to hear from you.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]. We cannot wait to hear from you.

Meanwhile, the UK’s independent record shops were celebrated earlier this month as Record Store Day took place on Saturday, April 12. Did you pick up any special editions or bargains?