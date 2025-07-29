HOLD FOR TUESDAY, JULY 29.This might have been one of the strangest sights ever seen at a Sunderland cinema.

But it wasn’t on the big screen. It was on the roof of the Gaumont which was on the corner of High Street West and Fawcett Street.

Look up and you would see what looked like a diver’s helmet perched on top.

Philip Curtis from the Sunderland Antiquarian Society tells us more.

The Gaumont Cinema had a rooftop oddity which might have gone unnoticed by many cinema goers.

Page boys and hearing aids

It had a ‘diver’s helmet’ which you could only get to through the roof of the cinema and even then, there was no real clue as to why it was there.

It was probably just a gimmick as the inside of the helmet used to be lit up and had a neon sign to bring a little piece of Hollywood to Sunderland.

The unusual structure which was on top of the Gaumont Cinema in Sunderland. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The cinema was first built in 1915 when it was known as the Havelock.

The diver’s helmet which beamed light across Sunderland

It seated up to 1,700 in the circle and stalls and the staff included pageboys in blue uniforms and pill-box hats. It was also the only one of the cinemas in town which provided hearing aids which were attached to the end seats.

The Havelock first introduced talking pictures to Sunderland in 1929 with Al Jolson in The Singing Fool. It had its own cafeteria on the first floor and this immediately became very popular.

On the rooftop of the Gaumont back in the day. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

A light was built on the very top of the cinema and at one time beams shone out of the four face-pieces of the helmet.

Sailors thought it was a lighthouse

But all that changed when one of them was blocked following complaints from seafarers that it was misleading. They must have thought it was a lighthouse.

How it looked at night. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

The other three apertures were blocked up during the Second World War when blackout regulations meant any form of outside lighting was forbidden. After the war the lights never re-appeared.

That was how things remained after the war with only the pigeons and starlings fully appreciating the helmet.

In the early 1960s the theatre was taken over by Gaumont British and The Havelock was re-named The Gaumont. The company was itself eventually taken over by Rank but the cinema retained its name.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society. | se

It’s final film was 60 years ago

The Gaumont closed its doors for the last time in 1963 after it had shown its final film, Taste of Fear and the building was re-developed into shopping units.

Our thanks to Philip for the story on the picture house which is included in the latest newsletter from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is a treasure of information on Wearside’s past. | other 3rd party

There is much more besides in a monthly newsletter which is full of facts about Wearside history.

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

