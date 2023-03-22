News you can trust since 1873
A tribute to the Ryhope Grand picture house as it rises again at Beamish

You can’t beat the classics and the Grand Cinema from Ryhope is right up there among the best.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:42 GMT

Lovers of old picture houses won’t have to wait long to see it once more. Work has started on rebuilding it at Beamish.

It will be part of a 1950s scheme which also includes a toy shop and an electrical shop.

A look inside the Grand

A video tribute to the Ryhope Grand cinema.
A video tribute to the Ryhope Grand cinema.
A video tribute to the Ryhope Grand cinema.
Let's turn the clock back just 5 years.

That’s when we got a look inside the cinema before its move.

There are still signs of the grand old days and they are coming back once more.

Beamish staff at the Ryhope Grand in 2018 - from left Racheal Palmieri, Matthew Henderson, Nick Butterley and Geraldine Straker.
Lets not forget, there have been plenty of Wearside links to Beamish over the years, as seen in the Sunderland Echo.

The boxer who raced a tram

Boxer Tony Jeffries had a go at racing one of the trams in 2009 - and he won.

Trams, shops and more have all had links to Sunderland.

Former projectionist Bill Mather having a look round the cinema 5 years ago.
Was Ryhope Grand your favourite cinema from the past? Email [email protected]

Beauty still on show in 2018.
