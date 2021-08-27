Get the popcorn out! Here are the 9 Sunderland cinemas you loved the most in the past

It is time to look back at the picture houses you loved the most in Sunderland – as chosen by you.
We asked the 6,000 members ‘Which was the Sunderland cinema you loved most from the past?’
Here are a selection of their answers as well as plenty of archive Echo photos so that you can re-live the memories too.
1. The ABC
A 1982 view of the ABC cinema. Loads of you loved it including Neil Casey who remembered the 'Saturday morning club'.
Other fans were Dale Boyd, Ian Don, Julie Rate and Edward Brannigan.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Royal in Millfield
Here is the Royal picture house in Millfield in August 1960. Lots of you miss it including Robert Reay.
Photo: se
3. The Marina in Sea Road
A 1961 view of the Marina. Wearside Echoes followers who loved it included Denis Lamb who said he used to 'travel from Thorney Close by tram to Fulwell. Then my brother and I would walk back to Thorney."
Other fans included Gill Barnard and Eileen Watson.
Photo: se
4. The Odeon
Here is the Odeon in Homeside in August 1963. It had lots of fans including Eileen McIntosh, Wendy Weightman, and Julie Cliff who said: "I remember going as a little girl to the Cole’s Cranes Christmas party for kids where we all got a selection box as we went into the cinema, and also stamping our feet when the bad guys came on in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."
Photo: se