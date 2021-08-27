Get the popcorn out! Here are the 9 Sunderland cinemas you loved the most in the past

4. The Odeon

Here is the Odeon in Homeside in August 1963. It had lots of fans including Eileen McIntosh, Wendy Weightman, and Julie Cliff who said: "I remember going as a little girl to the Cole’s Cranes Christmas party for kids where we all got a selection box as we went into the cinema, and also stamping our feet when the bad guys came on in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

Photo: se